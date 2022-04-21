For the first time since 2019 Anzac Day services will be held without restrictions, but attendees are urged to wear a mask where possible. Large crowds are expected at services this year, with organisers of the dawn service at Nobbys Beach expecting up to 50,000 people to attend. Take a look at the Anzac services happening around Newcastle and the Hunter, with the first one on tonight.
