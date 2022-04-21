Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News
What'S on

Newcastle and Hunter Anzac Day Services 2022: Where to attend dawn service in Newcastle, COVID rules, service times for Anzac Day 2022

PB
By Paige Busher
April 21 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

For the first time since 2019 Anzac Day services will be held without restrictions, but attendees are urged to wear a mask where possible. Large crowds are expected at services this year, with organisers of the dawn service at Nobbys Beach expecting up to 50,000 people to attend. Take a look at the Anzac services happening around Newcastle and the Hunter, with the first one on tonight.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Paige Busher

Cadet Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.