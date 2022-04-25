Newcastle Herald
AGL and NuRock investigate plan to recycle millions of tonnes of coal ash from Bayswater Power Station into construction materials

Matthew Kelly
By Matthew Kelly
April 25 2022 - 7:00pm
Circular economy: AGL and NuRock are investigating the feasibility of a innovative coal-ash recycling plan at Bayswater power station. Picture: Johnathan Carroll.

AGL Energy has signed an historic agreement with waste site remediation company NuRock to investigate the feasibility of converting millions of tonnes of coal ash at Bayswater power station into into construction bricks.

Matthew Kelly

Matthew Kelly

Journalist

Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.

