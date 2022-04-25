Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News
Have Your Say

Newcastle's National Park has been off limits for council upgrades too long

By Letters to the Editor
Updated April 26 2022 - 10:48pm, first published April 25 2022 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
REACHING NEW HEIGHTS: Basketball courts opened late last month as part of $10 million in works at National Park. Picture: Simone De Peak

I HAVE taken a close interest in National Park for many years. I write this letter to comment on the sorry state the western side grassed area is in. Newcastle council began working on the park in February 2021. Since then "temporary" metal fencing with unkempt blue shade cloth has surrounded the park and more recently large amounts of soil and sand have been deposited within the fenced off area.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.