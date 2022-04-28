Null and void: no simple fixes ahead for the Hunter's old mines

TURNING the pit voids of the Upper Hunter into lakes for water supply, irrigation and recreation is superficially attractive, ("Coal mine to man-made lakes", Newcastle Herald 23/4). Most of the coal mining companies that dug the voids are no longer in existence. Any site rehabilitation money that they may have set aside is bound to be inadequate. So, the locals will have to pay up for any rehabilitation.
