Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Labor to match $82million funding commitment for Hunter Super Hydrogen Hub

Matthew Kelly
By Matthew Kelly
Updated April 28 2022 - 7:25am, first published 3:06am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A next generation hydrogen transport ship that will carry hydrogen exports. Image:Kawasaki Heavy Industries

Labor will match the $82million in funding for a Hunter Super Hydrogen hub, that has the potential to attract 2500 jobs in coming decades.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matthew Kelly

Matthew Kelly

Journalist

Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.