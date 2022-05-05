Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News
Have Your Say

LETTERS: Reminder everyone deserves dignity and respect

By Letters to the Editor
May 5 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JOURNEY: Josiah McLaren came out as trans late last year, and has been disappointed but not surprised to see it become an issue in politics. Picture: Simone De Peak

THANK you to Josiah McLaren for sharing her story with the Herald, it provides insight into the lived experiences of trans people in our local community and reinforces the need to ensure our community is inclusive, ("Trans debate's real impact", Herald, 2/5).

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.