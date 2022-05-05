LETTERS: Reminder everyone deserves dignity and respect

WITH the huge increase in the cost of power in Australia, I am wondering if there will be an increase in the price that I get paid to sell my excess solar power back to the grid. The power I sell my provider is at approximately 6 cents per kwh, which is set by them, and then they sell that power through their grid at a rate which is approx 29 cents kwh. This is almost five times what I am paid. Not a bad profit margin for something they don't have any involvement in producing. Maybe it's time for us solar producers to start putting our rates up.