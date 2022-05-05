Lauren Parker primed for ironman racing return in Utah

Newcastle's Lauren Parker is set to make her return to ironman racing at the world championship in St George, Utah on Saturday.
The United States race will be the first ironman event the inspirational 33-year-old has competed in since a freak training accident in 2017 left her paralysed from the waist down.
After securing silver at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games in August last year, Parker then defied the odds to overcome third-degree burns to her feet and win her category in the Ironman 70.3 World Championship in Utah in September.
This time the distances will be doubled with the ironman race comprising a 3.86-kilometre swim, 180.2km cycle and 42.2km run.
"The Ironman 70.3 World Championship last year was the toughest race I've ever done in my life," Parker told Triathlon Oceania through the week.
"It was just a brutal course and then I decided to do double that and come back to St George for the Ironman, so I'm a bit crazy but I'm looking forward to the challenge and just to be able to conquer it, that's my goal. It's going to be a massive challenge but I'm looking forward to the journey."
The longer ironman events have always been Parker's preferred races.
"It's pretty exciting, going to my first ironman distance race since before my accident, so I can't wait to be there at the World Championships," Parker said.
"I've had a pretty good preparation, I'm feeling good for it. I love ironman. It's where my heart's always been and where my heart is.
"Just to be there on that start line, I'm super grateful to be out there competing with all the able-bodied athletes like I once was, but to be given the opportunity to be back at an ironman, I can't be more thankful. It's going to be an exciting day and a lot of emotions during the day I can expect, but I'm looking forward to every part of it."
Ironman racing is back after a two-year hiatus due to COVID. The rescheduled 2021 Ironman World Championship in Utah will be followed by the 2022 Ironman World Championship in Kona, Hawaii in October.
Before her life-changing accident, Parker finished second in her age group in the 2015 ironman world titles in Kona.
"It's going to be so special and to be out there and showing people with both disabilities and able-bodied people that anything is possible no matter what you've been through or what you're going through," Parker said.
"I want to bring home to a lot of people and inspire people to be positive and that if you really go after your goals and dreams anything is possible and I hope to do that on the day."
Parker, who successfully defended her World Paratriathlon Championship in Abu Dhabi in November, is set to race alongside Australia professional triathletes Cameron Wurf, Matt Burton, Max Neumann and Renee Kiley at Saturday's event.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
