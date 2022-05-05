Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Newcastle prop Daniel Saifiti out to lift for Knights ahead of State of Origin next month

Updated May 5 2022 - 9:57am, first published 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FOCUSED: Newcastle prop Daniel Saifiti wants to perform well for the Knights before thinking about potentially playing for the NSW Blues. Picture: Jonathan Carroll

DANIEL Saifiti feels with a big couple of games he is "a chance" of retaining his NSW jersey, but the Knights prop insists playing State of Origin is the last thing on his mind.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.