Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Health

NSW Nurses and Midwives rally at John Hunter Hospital for pay rise and safe staffing ratios

Anita Beaumont
By Anita Beaumont
Updated May 5 2022 - 8:30am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Count them: Jessica Plater, a NSW Nurses and Midwives' Association delegate, said they were tired, frustated and exhausted. Picture: Marina Neil

ALL they want is to be heard. Instead they got a love heart sticker and an invitation to bring their own cake to celebrate International Midwives Day.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anita Beaumont

Anita Beaumont

Journalist

Anita Beaumont is a health and general news reporter at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Health
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.