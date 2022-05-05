Listen to the latest episode of Toohey's News: The Podcast on Apple, Google, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts.
He's a former Manly NRL Premiership winner who played for four clubs during his rugby league career, and is now the CEO of No Limit Boxing - one of the country's top fight promoters.
On Wednesday, 'Gorgeous' George Rose will bring Tim Tszyu's fighting brother Nikita, along with former NRL great Paul Gallen, for an action-packed fight night in Newcastle.
He joins Toohey's News podcast host Barry Toohey this week to look back on his career in the NRL, his cult following as a player, and how he transitioned to his new career in sports and entertainment.
Barry Toohey is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald. He covers the Newcastle Knights and hosts the Toohey's News Podcast.
Simon McCarthy is a digital journalist working at the Newcastle Herald in NSW. He writes and produces video and multimedia for the Herald and Herald Weekender magazine, and co-produces the Toohey's News podcast. McCarthy has worked as a journalist in regional NSW since 2013. He joined the newsroom of the Newcastle Herald in 2017 from the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth where he worked from 2015 to 2016.
