Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Playing finals footy 'still a realistic goal' for Knights, returning back-rower Lachlan Fitzgibbon says

MM
By Max McKinney
Updated May 5 2022 - 8:15am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BELIEF: Knights back-rower Lachlan Fitzgibbon. Picture Jonathan Carroll

Lachlan Fitzgibbon has a fair idea of when a side is likely to miss the finals.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Max McKinney

Journalist at Newcastle Herald

Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, mostly reporting on local government and transport. He is covering the Newcastle Knights in 2022, along with a mix of other local sports.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.