Newcastle Knights forward Mitchell Barnett readily admits he got it wrong after losing a sizeable chunk of his 2022 NRL season to suspension.
Barnett copped a six-match ban in March this year after being sent off for elbowing Penrith forward Chris Smith in the jaw during Newcastle's 38-20 loss in Bathurst.
It was reported after the judiciary hearing that, including his lower-grade career, Barnett had been charged nine times and been suspended for 16 games since 2013, before Tuesday's visit to Rugby League Central.
This week on Toohey's News: The Podcast, Barnett returns for his second episode on the show to address the controversy, his response to his punishment, and his imminent move to the Warriors in 2023, all on the eve of his return to field for this week's clash against the Bulldogs.
Barry Toohey is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald. He covers the Newcastle Knights and hosts the Toohey's News Podcast.
Simon McCarthy is a digital journalist working at the Newcastle Herald in NSW. He writes and produces video and multimedia for the Herald and Herald Weekender magazine, and co-produces the Toohey's News podcast. McCarthy has worked as a journalist in regional NSW since 2013. He joined the newsroom of the Newcastle Herald in 2017 from the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth where he worked from 2015 to 2016.
