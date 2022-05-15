CWP Renewables is expanding in Newcastle, as the company prepares to spend $1 billion on energy projects this year.
The Newcastle office is set to grow from a team of 25 to more than 40.
CWP Renewables head of development Ed Mounsey said the company's "portfolio of advanced developments and upcoming pipeline means we've had to accelerate our growth plans".
The company is working on new projects in several NSW renewable energy zones.
"Newcastle is a natural base for our development team, as it's a vibrant regional hub centrally located to areas of NSW," Mr Mounsey said.
"The speed at which renewable energy and firming generation projects develop is set to increase to replace retiring coal-fired capacity.
"We see job creation as a critical pillar of the transition to renewables. It's an ideal time for anyone considering a career change to seriously consider what skills they can transfer across to the renewable energy sector."
Mr Mounsey said skills and experience in property dealings, environment, planning and project management were highly regarded.
"We are increasingly seeing people looking for a role where they can use their skills, but also contribute to something bigger," he said.
"The clean energy transition is really appealing."
With the expansion and increased focus on renewable energy development, the Newcastle office will house about 40 per cent of the company's team. The company will require a bigger office than the present one in Market Street.
The new positions cover areas such as project management and development, stakeholder engagement, legal affairs and design.
CWP has also created a regional economic development role to support its activities in the renewable energy zones.
"One of the key responsibilities of that role will be to ensure we maximise opportunities for local businesses and communities and ensure an enduring economic legacy," Mr Mounsey said.
CWP Renewables has already developed huge wind farms in NSW totalling $1.5 billion in value, placing it among the biggest renewable-energy developers in the country. Swiss-based global private equity firm Partners Group owns the company, which is presently being offered to potential buyers with a $4 billion-plus price tag.
