Newcastle Herald
Home/Comment/Opinion
Have Your Say

LETTERS: Paying the price for a 'not-so-super' idea

By Letters to the Editor
May 18 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LETTERS: Paying the price for a 'not-so-super' idea

NOT satisfied with making the young finance their own unemployment payments by drawing down their super, Scott Morrison now wants the remainder of the young brigade to do the same to push up prices for developers by taking a large proportion of their super to push up prices again as interest rates were starting to restrain price rises.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Opinion
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.