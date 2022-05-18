LETTERS: Paying the price for a 'not-so-super' idea

Prior to my retirement I was involved in every boom and bust in the housing industry since the 1950s and in every one government interference has led to price inflation. The only section of the building industry that needed any stimulus was building for social housing but the Morrison ignored this desperate need only to inflict those new homebuyers, often financed by the bank of mum and dad, to get in early only to now be sorry they inflicted their kids with $700,000 mortgages now with rising interest.