Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Health
Subscriber

Plant-based diet study at Hunter Medical Research Institute and University of Newcastle needs your help

DC
By Damon Cronshaw
May 21 2022 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Food for Thought: Researchers Grace Austin and Jessica Ferguson are studying various plant-based diets in comparison to meat-eating diets.

Newcastle researchers are examining the health effects of plant-based diets, amid rising interest in food that protects the environment and animals.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DC

Damon Cronshaw

Journalist

Science, technology, academic research, conservation, medicine, nutrition, animal welfare, sports reporter. Topics column writer.

More from Health
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.