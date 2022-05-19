Beginners luck is what seasoned rock platform king Steve Stefanovski is putting it down to after his mate Danny Rusev showed him up last weekend.
The pair were part of a posse making an early morning assault on Steve's favourite "secret squirrel" rock platform spot near Swansea in search of bluefin tuna.
As usual Steve warned he would have to kill me if he revealed the exact location.
"In the car heading there around 4.30am Danny's asking me if I've ever caught a snapper off this place, and I've said 'a 1000 times I've fished there, and 1000 times never have I seen a snapper, let alone caught a snapper'," Steve recalled.
"Anyhow, first cast, Danny nails a 70cm snapper. Could not believe it."
We've had seven days of sun, but it looks like that ends this weekend.
Coastal showers are forecast into next week with the silver lining, if you call it that, that the southerly wind will back off from about Sunday.
"We're just going to have to hunker down and harden up," Jason "One For" Nunn from Fisherman's Warehouse said.
"There's plenty of fish around, particularly, bream, tailor and mulloway in the lake.
"Scott Kelly got some nice jew last weekend - the best going 13kg. Bream are about throughout the lake - anywhere from Belmont Bay down to Nesca Park - as well as on beaches and off the rocks.
"Lots of tailor being trolled up in the estuaries, and some beauties coming off the rocks. I've also heard a few luderick poking around which is great to see.
"Guys fishing the beaches for tailor after dark have noted salmon about, and lots of small bronze whalers biting them off."
Steven and Grant Slender fished inshore Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday this week and got bonito, squire, bream and flathead.
"They did really well anchoring up, laying a berley trail and then floating baits into the berley," Jason said.
This weekend might be a bit uncomfortable for the offshore guys but it should improve into next week.
"There's a bit of bait on the Shelf, according to those who fished the Northern Zone Overnighter last weekend," Jason said.
"Not too many reports of success. Matt Smith's Okcaj crew got a tiger shark about 179kg. Unfortunately, the trag didn't fire on the moon as expected.
"It sort of continued the tough game season we've had this year with howlling current and flood waters typical of the year.
"But you live in hope - the season's not over yet."
Teralba Lakesiders enjoyed a bumper weigh-in last Sunday despite a few troops being down due to family and work commitments and some encounters with 'the Rona'.
Highlights included four mulloway presented and a number of other soapies ranging up to 60cm caught and released.
Other notable catches included some big kingfish (in the 70cm range), drummer, flathead, bream, snapper and some big tailor.
"Brendann Stobbard weighed a 1.6kg tailor, which is a big tailor for the lake," club spokesperson Randal Mason said.
Randal noted that all the jew were caught on wrecks in the Lake at night time with squid, not necessarily livies.
"Nick Burrup got his on a live squid, but other guys were just using frozen stuff," Randal said.
Teralba Lakesiders is currently running its Toronto Hot Tackle non-comp.
"The club likes to offer members the option of a weigh-in comp, or catch and release," Randal said.
"Some guys can't make the weekend weigh-in events. Our non-comp runs all the time and is totally catch and release, with 16 species categories.
"The comp's been underway for three weeks now and I think nine of those species categories are already in play."
Charlestown Anglers (CA) enjoyed a successful trip away last weekend to the Myall River with lots of fish caught.
"Members reported a great mixed bag of jew, flathead, snapper, tailor, bream, drummer, bonito, frigate mackeral, mac tuna and a few other species," club spokesman Troy Terril said.
"It was good to get away with members and have a barbecue Saturday night washed down with a couple of beers around the campfire and a few laughs over fishing stories. It was also nice to enjoy some good weekend weather for a change."
Brad Morton took overall honours for the weekend in the seniors, while Bastain Kelleher saluted in juniors.
If you're interested in joining CA, email troyterrill@gmail.com
Charlestown Anglers next outing is Friday, June 10 to Sunday, June 12 with weigh-in at club HQ Warners Bay Hotel.
