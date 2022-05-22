Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald readers have their say: Steel yourselves Knights, a city needs you

By Letters to the Editor
May 22 2022 - 6:30pm
FAMILIAR SIGHT: The Knights were overrun in the second half at McDonald Jones Stadium by a Broncos outfit missing Adam Reynolds. Picture: Jonathan Carroll

With the weight of a town on its shoulders and a team that's clearly struggling to find form and evidently the motivation to enter the contest and compete. What's next for the suffering fans?

