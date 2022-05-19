Federal ICAC needed for political integrity

Firstly, timing. I thought this government didn't want to talk publicly about "on water" matters. To make these statements about this ship in the last week of an election campaign is grubby politics and unnecessarily provocative to the Chinese. Does anyone think we haven't been monitoring this ship for the last couple of months? This ship has not entered our territorial waters, what's the big deal? Do you think China and other countries like Russia have not carried out similar surveillance for at least the last 50 years? How is it all right for Mr Dutton to send our ships into an exclusion zone in the South China Sea, but it's not OK for them to do the same?