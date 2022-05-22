Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Ryan Callinan flies into last 16 at Sydney Surf Pro

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
May 22 2022 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ryan Callinan. Picture: WSL

Ryan Callinan launched from last to first with an aerial blitz and Morgan Cibilic got back in the groove as the Merewether duo won their round of 24 heats at the Sydney Surf Pro at Manly on Sunday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.