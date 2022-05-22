Ryan Callinan flies into last 16 at Sydney Surf Pro

Ryan Callinan launched from last to first with an aerial blitz and Morgan Cibilic got back in the groove as the Merewether duo won their round of 24 heats at the Sydney Surf Pro at Manly on Sunday.
Callinan, who easily won his round of 48 heat on Saturday, was under pressure on Sunday, sitting last and in danger of elimination from the Challenger Series (CS) event halfway through the 30-minute battle.
The goofy-footer, who turns 30 this week, had a two-wave total of 7.34 to trail Lucas Silveira (13.17) and Mihimana Braye (11.46), leaving him needing a 6.2 to jump into the top two.
He then landed a huge front-side air-grab rotation for a 7.03 but other scores meant he still needed a 6.14. With 12 minutes left, he went to the air again for a 6.6 to rise to second. Four minutes later, he delivered with another frontside air, this time with a cleaner finish for a 7.77 to take first spot.
With five minutes to go, he iced the win, earning a heat-high 9.0 from his biggest and best air for a 16.77 total.
The air show put Callinan clear of Braye (14.6) and Silveira (13.17) and into a round of 16 heat with Alex Ribeiro.
"The wind's just dreamy for it out there," Callinan said.
"They got off to a pretty quick start and I needed to step it up, and they definitely put a bit of pressure on me, I was feeling it, but it was nice to get a few sections at the end and make a couple of airs.
"It's obviously something I really enjoy doing and working on, and trying to bring it in to my heats more. Hopefully I can get it going in the next few and there'll be some more air sections, it's fun."
The result was another boost for Callinan, who missed the Championship Tour's mid-season cut and lost in the opening round of the first CS event.
Cibilic also missed the CT cut but made a strong start to the CS, falling in the round of 16 at Snapper Rocks. Last year's world No.5 will at least repeat that at Manly after earlier scoring 16.0 to down Jett Schilling (15.23) and Edgard Groggia (11.0) on Sunday. He faces American Kade Matson in the last 16.
In smaller waves, the regular-footer hit quality backhand snaps to start with an 8.5 before backing it up with a 7.5 just 12 minutes in.
Cibilic felt ready to go after getting back to his pre-heat routine of listening to music.
"I heard them say a score and I thought they said a 6.5, so I just assumed I was in third, so I was kind of stressing, freaking out, then I got the seven and when they called out the situation I heard," Cibilic said.
"I just put on the brakes and dropped anchor and tried to wait for another good one, or just watch the other boys, and just make sure I made it through that heat. That's a pretty crucial one, so I just want to keep going.
"I was feeling really good going into that heat. My last couple of heats I haven't been in the right headspace. I left my headphones at home the past couple as well and was kind of not that psyched up. Today I just went back to basics and made sure I had everything sorted and it seemed to pay off."
