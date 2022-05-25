Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald Letters to the Editor and Short Takes, May 26, 2022

By Letters to the Editor
May 25 2022 - 3:30pm
Letters: Labor should urgently reform aged care

I AM amazed that Liberal voters are so keen to fill your letter columns with urgent demands for action by the new Albanese government when they watched the Morrison government's complete lack of action on the issues that the community of their voters demanded, as your correspondent Geoff Black of Caves Beach does in his letter.

