Letters: Labor should urgently reform aged care

YOU might not like the rise of the smaller parties or independents Mike Sargent (Short Takes, 24/5), but you are going to have to get used to it. The two-party system has been destroyed by self-serving career pollies for whom it is all about winning. Petty point scoring and rubbishing their opponent is far more important to them than good governance. They try to be all things to all people in the hope that they can scrape together enough votes to win, win, win. Does anyone actually believe that any of the local Liberal or Labor pollies who contested the recent election would put the interest of their electorate ahead of their party or career? That would be career suicide.