Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Fishing & Boating

Anglers warm to chance to wet line before cold snap blows through

By Simon Walker
May 26 2022 - 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FISH OF THE WEEK: Nick Burrup wins $45 courtesy of Sandgate Tackle Power for this 85cm mulloway caught on live squid in Lake Macquarie recently.

We're in for a minor break from the rain this weekend as the sun threatens to shine before a solid cold snap sweeps through early into next week.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Fishing and Boating
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.