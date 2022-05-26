We're in for a minor break from the rain this weekend as the sun threatens to shine before a solid cold snap sweeps through early into next week.
Jason "One For" Nunn from Fisherman's Warehouse recommends anglers take advantage of the westerly winds and smooth waters to take a crack on inshore reefs for snapper or fish the local estuaries.
"All in all the lake is looking good and will be special place today and Saturday due to the calm conditions," he said.
"I hit the water Wednesday afternoon and it was just like glass and there was a few boats about then too, taking their chance to shake off the gloom.
"The tides this weekend are perfect with highs just on dawn and dusk.
"The wind will be light from the nor-west to westerly today and Saturday and swell will be pretty manageable.
"Looks like there might be a chance of the odd shower here and there, but nothing too drastic.
"This break in the weather is just what we need after the seemingly relentless wet we've experienced.
"And looking at the forecast into next Monday and Tuesday, we're likely to see snow on the Barringtons.
"So make the most of this warm stuff while you can because it will be beanie and jumper next week."
Lots of snapper on the inshore reefs up off Newcastle and down to Catherine Hill Bay.
"Been a lot of trag too," Jason said. "But no real great size. Fish up to 45cm.
"Further south down round Wybung and the southern end of Catho has been better.
"Still bonito around as well. Anglers are catching them on lures and floating baits while targeting snapper.
"Watch out for barracouta though down off places like the Texas reef. There's quite big numbers which is unusual given how early it is and how warm the water is.
"But I heard they were a problem last weekend so it might be worth a rethink about going to the deep water."
Speaking of tailor, the rocks will be the place to be this weekend.
The low swell on Saturday will provide a great opportunity to target some quality fish.
"Early morning, late arvo on metals will be the go," Jason said. "There's been some great tailor caught this week.
"Fish averaging above 55cm and up to 2.5kg.
"Redhead, Catho and Frazer Park are spots worth a look."
A lot of very good luderick on the rocks at the moment too. Stud fish up to 45cm. Cabbage is the choice of bait.
"With these big tides over the weekend they'll come in and feed and as the tide pulls back you'll see the weed will look like it's been mowed," Jason said.
"It's always encouraging because you know they're about. Quite a few in the channel too
"This is the time of year they start to build in numbers but the ocean rocks are your better bet for luderick this weekend, along with bream, tailor and trevally."
Tailor and bream have been patchy on the beaches but into the next dark moon phase we might see that start to improve.
"There's been a few yellowtail on Blacksmiths beach and whale sharks annoying anglers who hook up," Jason said.
Mullet movement has been sporadic and it remains to be seen if the run has been done this year before it even started.
Lake Macquarie is fishing well for travelling bream, particularly along the sand flats.
"The schools are considerable and there's a real mix of size in them from 20cm up to 40cm," Jason said.
"There's tailor about too but keep a look out for the weed.
"The lake is a bit murky at the moment and you'll need to be attentive to your lures.
"Tailor won't attack lures if there is weed hanging off them.
"There's been a few mulloway caught this week on deep diving vibes, and some nice flathead too.
"But keep an eye out for green sea turtles bobbing around.
"There's been a couple rescued in recent days and it's been interesting to hear some of them have been in a bad way from ingesting fishing line."
The NSW Government is calling for applications for funding from the Recreational Fishing Trusts for 2022/23.
Anyone can apply for funding from the Recreational Fishing Trusts, including fishing clubs and organisations, universities, councils, community groups and individuals.
If you've got an idea that will support fish habitats and recreational fishing, you are encouraged to apply.
Applications close at 5pm, June 29.
For more information about funding visit www.dpi.nsw.gov.au or email recreational.fishingtrust@dpi.nsw.gov.au.
