Canberra Raiders forward Adam Elliott to join partner Millie Boyle at the Newcastle Knights

By Robert Dillon
Updated May 30 2022 - 6:53am, first published 6:26am
SIGNED: Adam Elliott is joining the Knights.

CANBERRA Raiders back-rower Adam Elliott has followed his heart after agreeing to join his partner, Jillaroos star Millie Boyle, at the Newcastle Knights next season.

