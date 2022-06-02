Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News
Analysis

David Klemmer: Bye week a chance to refresh and recharge

By David Klemmer
Updated June 2 2022 - 6:16am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THE bye this weekend has been conveniently timed, and the Klemmer family will be heading to Coffs Harbour to cheer on my young fella, Cooper, in an Oztag carnival.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.