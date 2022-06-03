Sporting Declaration: Origin the perfect stage for Kalyn Ponga to show how good he is

OVER the next couple of months, we'll get a better idea of how good Kalyn Ponga really is, and how much he's really worth.
For the first time in his career, Newcastle's captain looks set to play in a full State of Origin campaign - starting with Wednesday's series opener at Stadium Australia - and there can surely be no greater gauge of a player's true value.
If Kangaroos coach Mal Meninga was naming a Test squad today, Ponga would be at long odds to feature in it.
At best, he might come under consideration for a bench spot, but there are any number of players who could fill that role and are probably ahead of him in the queue.
He certainly wouldn't be considered at fullback.
James Tedesco undoubtedly has that spot nailed down for the time being, and if for whatever reason he was unavailable, the likes of Ryan Papenhuyzen, Tom Trbojevic and Latrell Mitchell (pending fitness) and even Clint Gutherson would appear to have stronger selection claims than Ponga.
But if, as they say, a week is a long time in football, then the five weeks it takes to complete an Origin series is an eternity.
And by the time the dust settles on Origin III, to be held at Suncorp Stadium on July 13, we could be looking at Ponga in a whole new light.
His interstate appearances thus far have been like a snapshot of his career as a whole: glimpses of magic but nothing particularly meaningful or lasting.
He debuted as a 20-year-old in game two of the 2018 series, coming off the bench and surprisingly defending in the middle of the ruck, because champion Billy Slater was playing as Queensland's custodian.
Despite his inexperience, Ponga was close to the Maroons' most dangerous player and almost scored a last-gasp try to steal victory.
Instead the Blues won 18-14 to clinch the title and Ponga missed game three through injury.
A year later, he replaced the retired Slater at fullback and starred in Queensland's game-one victory - coincidentally also 18-14 - then suffered a reality check when they were belted 38-6 in game two.
Again, he missed the decider with injury, then was ruled out of the entire end-of-season 2020 series because he needed a shoulder reconstruction.
Last year injury sidelined him for the first two games, which NSW dominated by a combined scoreline of 76-6, but he made a significant contribution in the remaining "dead rubber", which Queensland won 20-18 to deny the Blues a clean sweep.
It was clear that the Maroons, comprehensively outplayed in the first two clashes, gained genuine inspiration from Ponga's presence in game three.
So in his four games at Origin level, Ponga has shown he is a bona fide threat. Along with Cameron Munster, he shapes as a real worry for the Blues.
And while Ponga's performances for Queensland will provide no premiership points for the Knights, they will potentially validate the decision to re-sign him to a five-year contract worth in excess of $1 million a season.
As stated previously, Ponga would be at best a long shot for a bench spot if a Kangaroos squad was named today.
Yet he earns more than the vast majority of players who would be certain selections in the green and gold.
It was interesting to note that, during the recent contractual soap opera before he eventually re-signed with the Knights, there was only one other club linked to Ponga, start-up franchise the Redcliffe Dolphins, who are desperate to recruit some major drawcards.
In contrast, as many as seven rival clubs are reportedly interested in bidding for Munster when he becomes available at the end of next season.
That would suggest to me that Ponga's asking price was a deterrent. Other clubs weren't convinced that he's a top-dollar player.
And perhaps that is understandable when you consider Penrith's Dylan Edwards - for mine one of the most under-rated and consistent players in the competition - is reportedly paid about $500,000 a year.
Yet as Paul Gallen told me in April: "You need someone like him [Ponga] who has X-factor, he has marketability, great work ethic and he's a great player.
"He's got toughness, he's got skill ... to win a competition you need a player like Kalyn Ponga, without a doubt.
"The first thing for Newcastle is to keep Kalyn Ponga. Keep Kalyn and build around him."
Gallen acknowledged the Knights were "putting a squad together" who might be capable of eventually challenging for a title.
Gallen's comments indicated he subscribes to the theory that Ponga hasn't been able to realise his potential at Newcastle - yet - because of the quality of players around him.
That is rarely an issue in Origin.
At the elite level, Ponga will be surrounded by superstar teammates and, since his debut four years ago, he has looked as if he belongs at that level.
At the age of 24, he should be at the peak of his powers, and the dazzling try he scored against Brisbane two weeks ago would suggest he is fully recovered from the knee injury that hindered him earlier in the season.
The stage is set for KP. Let's see how good he really is.
