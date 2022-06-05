Paramedics welcome job boost to help "worked to the bone" workforce

"With ambulance services across the country experiencing unprecedented demand, the government is ensuring our communities and our paramedics are well placed for the challenges ahead," Mr Martin said. "Gateshead and Swansea are two of eight new ambulance stations announced today, with 22 more stations to come in the next few years. This record funding will also deliver extra paramedics, ambulance support staff, nurses and doctors, increasing capacity from call centres to call outs. NSW Ambulance will have the largest paramedic workforce in the country. This is great news for our community. We rely on our local paramedics and now they'll have additional support to continue the invaluable work they do for us."