"Minimising the amount of humidity you add by not doing things like that, by ensuring that you have good bathroom ventilation when you shower, by ensuring that you have good kitchen ventilation and checking to see that when you turn on the fan, it doesn't just blow it out back into the kitchen, that it actually exhausts it outdoors, and if you don't have that equipment installed then opening a window or ventilating while you're producing indoor moisture is a good idea."