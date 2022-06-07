Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News
Subscriber

Newcastle's Mission to Seafarers minister calls for welfare levy

SB
By Scott Bevan
Updated June 7 2022 - 9:45pm, first published 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

FOR the Reverend Canon Garry Dodd, one of the joys of his job at the Mission to Seafarers has been experiencing the hum of humanity, as sailors from around the globe step ashore for a few hours' respite in the Wickham centre.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SB

Scott Bevan

Writer

Scott Bevan is a senior writer for The Newcastle Herald. He has also worked in radio and television and is the author of six books.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.