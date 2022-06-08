Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Penrith assistant coach Cameron Ciraldo calls Adam O'Brien to deny interest in Newcastle Knights job

By Robert Dillon
Updated June 8 2022 - 6:33am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RUMOUR: Adam O'Brien.

PENRITH assistant coach Cameron Ciraldo has refuted speculation linking him to the Newcastle Knights in a phone call to Adam O'Brien first thing on Wednesday morning.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.