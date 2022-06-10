Newcastle Herald
Streaming highlights June 10: Pistol & Ricky Gervais SuperNature

Josh Leeson
By Josh Leeson
Updated June 10 2022 - 4:09am, first published 4:08am
NO FEELINGS: Pistol provides an interesting look at the Sex Pistols story, but comes across as a mythical retelling of mid-70s punk. Below, Ricky Gervais pulls no punches in SuperNature.

PISTOL

Disney+

IF there ever was a band screaming out for episodic TV treatment to bring to life their chaotic - albeit brief - lifespan, then it's the Sex Pistols. There's been plenty of more acclaimed and successful punk bands, but none have a story as notorious as Johnny Rotten & co.

