Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Knights Email List
Listen

Toohey's News the Podcast: Knights hooker Jayden Brailey on his injury demons and just when he'll be back plus all the big Knights questions from fans answered

Ethan Hamilton
Barry Toohey
By Ethan Hamilton, and Barry Toohey
Updated June 16 2022 - 5:11am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Listen to the latest episode of Toohey's News: The Podcast on Apple, Google, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ethan Hamilton

Ethan Hamilton

Journalist

Ethan Hamilton started as a digital/ print journalist with the Newcastle Herald in 2021 after interning with ACM's Voice of Real Australia/ Forgotten River podcast. Ethan is from a small town in the Upper Hunter and has lived in Newcastle since beginning university in 2017. He has a passion for community storytelling and being part of the region's future.

Barry Toohey

Barry Toohey

Sport

Barry Toohey is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald. He covers the Newcastle Knights and hosts the Toohey's News Podcast.

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.