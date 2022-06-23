Willie Peters has just been appointed the new head coach of Hull KR in the English Super League next year but says he has unfinished business in his final season as assistant coach of the struggling Newcastle Knights.
Peters, whose own playing career included 76 top level games with South Sydney and St George and an English Challenge Cup grandfinal appearance with Wigan, pulls no punches as he talks about injuries, loss of confidence, some players' lack of hunger and losing the big moments in games that have proven costly to the Knights this season.
He maintains all is not lost and no-one in the organisation has given up on the goal of reaching the play-offs with 10 games still remaining in the season.
He also reveals the Knight he is taking with him to England next year in our exclusive chat.
Barry Toohey is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald. He covers the Newcastle Knights and hosts the Toohey's News Podcast.
Ethan Hamilton started as a digital/ print journalist with the Newcastle Herald in 2021 after interning with ACM's Voice of Real Australia/ Forgotten River podcast. He is from a small town in the Upper Hunter and has lived in Newcastle since beginning university in 2017. Twitter: @ethanjham
