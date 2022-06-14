Newcastle Herald
Home/Comment/Opinion
Have Your Say

Is Bandit a loveable larrikin or bad dad?

By David Burton and Kate Cantrell
Updated June 14 2022 - 3:05am, first published 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bandit entertains Bluey and Bingo at the dining table. Picture: ABC Kids

Bandit Heeler is a hero.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Opinion
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.