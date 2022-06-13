Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Newcastle Knights coach Adam O'Brien rues "ingrained" issues dating back 20 years

By Robert Dillon
Updated June 13 2022 - 6:52am, first published 5:46am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FRUSTRATED: Adam O'Brien. Picture: Jonathan Carroll

FRUSTRATED Newcastle Knights coach Adam O'Brien has described his side's alarming fall from grace this season as part and parcel of the "dips and plateaus" on the long road to success.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.