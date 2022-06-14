If sleeping on the job, taste testing and throwing theatrically flamboyant rooftop parties sounds like your idea of a job description, there might be something for you in Newcastle.
To celebrate the opening of QT Newcastle, QT Newcastle is searching for a connoisseur for the finer things in life to be a taste tester and tastemaker for all the luxurious touches and comforts the hotel has to offer.
Part reviewer, part party maven, the QT's first QT Connoisseur will be "Chief Tasting Officer" for newly opened Jana Restaurant and Bar. The role involves reviewing every seasonal menu for one year.
The QT "connoisseur" will kick-off their career nine levels up at Rooftop by QT, with QT Newcastle throwing a raucous welcome party for the new recruit and 40 friends. In the role, they'll enjoy insider access to the Japanese inspired menu and their pick of theatrically flared cocktails created with QT's Ordered Chaos Gin created in partnership with Four Pillars.
Boasting the largest whisky collection in Newcastle, the QT connoisseur will have the opportunity to taste test the rarest whisky in the city flown directly from Japan, in an exclusive whisky experience with bar manager Natalie McAlary.
The most important part of the role is to sleep on the job. Swapping their party pants for pyjamas to sink into a QT "Dream Bed" and road-testing the bubble to water ratio of QT's oversized bathtubs.
In true QT quirk, no two rooms are the same. So the QT connoisseur will need to conduct a "vibe check" on the various room types scoring the ultimate work perk to takeover an entire floor of the hotel for themselves for a night of revelry and luxury across 10 rooms.
Within their tenure as QT Connoisseur they will also have the opportunity to stay overnight in QT Newcastle' debonair Clock Suite; a natural light-filled sanctuary fixed in time within the building's iconic dome and clock face.
To win this job, apply via QT Newcastle's Instagram direct message. Future tastemakers need to show their ability to eat, drink and sleep on the job with their best selfie or TikTok.
Applications close 11.59pm June 21, 2022.
Jim Kellar is editor of the Newcastle Herald's Weekender magazine. He has been a journalist at the Newcastle Herald since 1997, covering culture, art, food and music.
