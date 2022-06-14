Newcastle Herald
Wanted: Connoisseur for QT Newcastle

Jim Kellar
By Jim Kellar
Updated June 15 2022 - 3:39am, first published June 14 2022 - 10:30pm
The perfect job: QT employee Kojo Kangu shows what the challenge of being QT Newcastle connoisseur might be like.

If sleeping on the job, taste testing and throwing theatrically flamboyant rooftop parties sounds like your idea of a job description, there might be something for you in Newcastle.

