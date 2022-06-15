Endless rises leave us crying into our beer

KEITH Parsons is correct. It now takes longer to go from the old Wickham station to Newcastle station but the extra time is often less than claimed, ("Announcement, or a gimmick?", Letters, 15/6). In my case, where my destination is Queens Wharf, the time taken is often less because there is less walking time involved. This is the case for many commuters who want to go to destinations other than Civic or Newcastle station because there are now five stops along the way instead of the original two. There is also now a seven or eight-minute reliable service for people going about their business in town which in my opinion is superior to the bus option we had previously.