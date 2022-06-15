Endless rises leave us crying into our beer

AS of July 1, alcohol and nicotine taxes will automatically be increased as is the case every year, this when the everyday worker has recently copped increases in the interest rates, petrol pricing, groceries, etc.
I point to the automatic increases in alcohol and nicotine taxes for a specific reason and I fully support the responsible consumption of alcohol.
We, as Australians, in past years following a hard day's work, would often call into the local club for a couple of refreshing ales with workmates before heading home.
This was our form of relief from stress following a hard-working day and, in my view, this is no longer affordable and is leading to increased domestic issues.
These taxes are aimed at the working class under the pretence of reducing our health issues and assisting in the reduction of hospital admissions, which I think is a load of bulldust. It's about easy revenue.
The government is supposedly supporting small business with small cash handouts however, with the increase in alcohol tax as at July 1 for example, the cost of a schooner of beer will increase and cost in excess of $8 which I consider will see an increased reduction in trade not only in hotels but for all small businesses and restaurants as this tax includes all alcohol products.
So, it would be nice to see those supporters and politicians who recently fought for the trialled 2am trading to be approved in the promotion of the city and small business to oppose these increased taxes in order to protect those small businesses they fought for earlier seeking a more secure future.
GARRY Robinson - you gave us some financial hints on how to save, ("Lettuce tell you about some ways to save", Letters, 14/6).
Thank you. You touched on the (sadly) underused strategy of fiscal restraint for media subscriptions.
Whilst fiscal restraint is barely talked about - probably because it doesn't suit big business - it is a very good tool that is sadly underused.
I will further expand on your advice. I suggest the old-time tactic of using fiscal restraint on the item that has the biggest impact on the bottom line of the budget - the place of residence.
By buying or renting a slightly less costly house/unit/flat a person can save even hundreds of dollars a week. These savings can earn compound interest that can subsequently set up a person for life. Once those savings take off, they then have option to then buy a bigger house, or to retire early.
This tactic of fiscal restraint and not buying beyond your means worked well for previous generations, it would be good if there were more in the current generation that used this tactic so that they didn't need to worry as much about their finances.
ALTHOUGH Sunday was a bit cold and windy, with our out-of-town visitors, we decided to spend sometime in the city.
We booked for breakfast at the amazing harbourside restaurant at Wickham, and after a really enjoyable meal we decided to press on for a walk along the breakwater also taking the walk up to the lighthouse.
Not the best day but with our warm coats, hats, gloves and boots no one was complaining. Actually, the large surf made for spectacular viewing from the breakwater and the lighthouse. But it was at the lighthouse that things became embarrassing.
After commenting on such a lovely place and outlook, one of our party asked to use the toilet facilities and was rather distressed when told there were none. So to avoid any embarrassment, she made her way back down to Nobbys Surf Club in order to access the facilities there. Although certainly not world class, better than none. What a failure.
Also, I was asked why there is no restaurant, coffee shop, cafe or tea room at the lighthouse site. I was forced to tell them that some time ago a local businessman had spent a lot of money to get one established, but was ultimately squashed by a few local loudmouths and a rockstar turned politician. It is amazing that the council is about to spend millions on a new art gallery which will benefit those interested, but cannot find the funds to install decent facilities where needed. So sad.
A VERY interesting story on the proposed use of the historic Wickham School of Arts for a much needed permanent home for Newcastle Maritime Museum, ("Maritime past adrift", Herald, 11/6).
The story also mentioned a little of the history of the building including being used by a young Henry Lawson to recite poetry. I would like to add another piece of history on the building's use. In the early 1960s, the venue was being used as a Sunday afternoon dance (stomp) by a young Newcastle based band called The Vibratones, with lead vocalists Ricky Wayne (Max Rothepfel) and the well known Johnny Nobel.
Fast forward six months and the band is now in Sydney with a new vocalist, Billy Thorpe and a new name, The Aztecs, and a number one hit record, Poison Ivy, which has pushed The Beatles from the number one position. The rest is history with the lead guitarist in The Aztecs, Vince Melouney moving to England a few years later and joining The Bee Gees.
From little things, big things grow.
THANK you John A Yates for thinking of the coal miners, ("Coal miners deserve gratitude", Letters, 8/6).
I have had five generations of coal miners in my family. My great grandfather, grandfather, my father, three brothers, my son, and grandson. Also my husband was in the mines as well. I live in a town that was surrounded by coal mines, and I was born in the house next door to where I now live (85 years ago). My father was in a fall of coal and had his pelvis broken. He returned to the mine after he recovered. I was told he was only twelve years old when he started as a miner. So I am very proud to be a coal miner's daughter.
MACH Energy admits permission to extend the lifetime of its Mount Pleasant mine will exacerbate global temperature rise and cause disastrous suffering to the environment and future generations of Australians.
But in exchange for a ruined future there might be 600 jobs and $24 million for local councils (which will no doubt be spent on the environmental disasters identified in the company's own submission). The NSW Planning Department has approved the application but it awaits a final decision from the Independent Planning Commission. The public can make submissions before July 15. If you care for your children and future generations then make a submission.
ANYONE thinking of celebrating the Perrottet proposal to replace stamp duty with a land tax should remember that the big increases in home prices followed the government stimulus program at the start of the pandemic where the federal government gave buyers $25,000 and the state government cut stamp duty, giving buyers an extra $80,000-plus, only to find that the major developers overnight increased their prices by around $100,000 so buyers just ended up with bigger mortgage and developers greater profits. If this idea is to be put into place governments will have to be more active to prevent developers getting all the benefits.
AN opposition is exactly that. An opposition does not enact laws. That is the premise of the government of the day, not the opposition, so give this government a chance to right the wrongs of the previous government, (who did nothing, except sell off the power stations - Vale's Point for $1 - and distribution points).
KEITH Parsons is correct. It now takes longer to go from the old Wickham station to Newcastle station but the extra time is often less than claimed, ("Announcement, or a gimmick?", Letters, 15/6). In my case, where my destination is Queens Wharf, the time taken is often less because there is less walking time involved. This is the case for many commuters who want to go to destinations other than Civic or Newcastle station because there are now five stops along the way instead of the original two. There is also now a seven or eight-minute reliable service for people going about their business in town which in my opinion is superior to the bus option we had previously.
THE fast train is just electioneering. If the Liberal Party wants to win the state election, get rid of Mr Kean and return to its grassroots.
FAST rail again. Another election carrot dangled in front of the donkeys that believe it.
GEOFF Black, (Short Takes, 14/6), I would put it to Chris Minns and Dominic Perrottet that they should hang their heads in shame for what I believe to be heartless views towards assisted dying for those with no quality of life. I think the euthanasia debate is a big reason why religion should be kept out of politics. If this religious view wasn't damaging enough, Premier Perrottet also opposes laws that force Catholic priests to tell police if a priest confesses to child abuse in the confessional, "no matter what sins are confessed". So much for, as Mr Perrottet calls it "that precious thing called human life" if we don't help prevent the lives of the ill, and of children, from being absolutely unliveable.
STEALING a flower from the garden to see it die while you're watching a pot boil in your kitchen is why we all need to hear each other's hello.
