Seven Days in League: Adam O'Brien inks new deal

SEVEN Days is breathing a sigh of relief after not watching an Origin series opener for the first time since I was in England in the early 1990s.
No doubt you're wondering what on earth could be more important than state versus state, mate versus mate.
Well, a few months ago, Mrs Seven Days asked if I'd like to accompany her to the musical Chicago at the Civic Playhouse, starring, among others, the talented daughter of my mate Mick the man of leisure.
Advertisement
Sure, why not, I replied.
Then on the weekend, a worrying thought popped into my head.
"That musical," I asked. "Is it on Wednesday night?"
"That's right," came the reply.
At that point, I realised I was facing a moral dilemma. And believe me, this columnist learned many years ago that discretion is the better part of valour.
So a night of high-brow culture was enjoyed, as I suppressed my inner Neanderthal. Does anyone know the Origin score?
SPEAKING of high-brow, Sydney Morning Herald columnist Malcolm Knox sings the praises of a biff-free Origin.
Under the headline "Faster, tougher and more athletic, Origin now has it all bar thuggery", the esteemed author observes that "players are too gassed from chasing today's hyperkinetic version of the game to have the energy to punch each other".
He seems to be suggesting this is a good outcome for a once-proud code.
Turn it up, Knoxy. I mean, what are the top three moments in Origin history?
1. Artie Beetson snotting Mick Cronin. 2. The 1997 "cattledog" brawl culminating in Joey Johns copping a knuckle sandwich from Jamie Goddard. 3. Paul Gallen beating the living tripe out of Nate Myles.
Anyone who doesn't appreciate such timeless entertainment should stick to the ballet and the opera.
HAS Gus Gould changed his Reg Grundies yet?
That's the random mystery I find myself pondering after the Cows put the Dragons to the sword 31-12 in Townsville last night, prompting Billy Slater to declare on Channel Nine: "I think the Cowboys are right in this premiership race. I think they can win the comp.
"They have got the second-best defence in the competition ... they are as good as anyone with the football."
All of which must be something of a worry for the aforementioned Paul Gallen.
Advertisement
Gallen boldly stated on 100 Per cent Footy a couple of months ago: "If the Cowboys win the premiership, I'll eat Gus's undies."
To which Gould immediately, and rather ruthlessly, replied: "Well in that case I won't change them now."
There's a long way to go, but if I was Gal, I'd start Googling up recipes. I'd suggest a slow cooker might be the go.
RUGBY league tosses up countless fairytales, but it's hard to imagine any that are more likely to warm the heart than Grant Anderson's debut for Melbourne Storm against Sydney Roosters last night.
The 22-year-old carpenter originally from Swansea, a former Knights junior, scores two tries and celebrates with a personal cheer squad of 60-odd family and friends at the SCG.
Among them is 97-year-old Neville Sparks, whom Anderson's dad Heath informs me has been a "surrogate grandfather" for Grant and his two brothers since they were knee-high to a grasshopper.
Advertisement
Old Nev, a former miner who still walks six kilometres every day, tells the Herald he hasn't been to the SCG since the 1969 grand final.
I mention to Heath that, given Nev is so close to three figures, he needs to get his head down and bat for the ton.
"The boys have told him that if he makes it to 100, they're taking him to Las Vegas," Heath tells me.
"On a one-way ticket."
As with all fairytales, there has to be a villain. And in this case the Knights are cast as the wicked witch with the warty nose, having apparently given young Grant the Basil Brush a couple of years ago without so much as a phone call.
Advertisement
CANTERBURY spring the biggest upset of the season since the Tigers sprung the biggest upset of the season by beating the ever-enigmatic Eels. The result lifts the Dogs out of the doghouse and leaves Gold Coast stoney motherless.
I find myself reflecting on quotes from Titans coach Justin Holbrook after his team's ninth loss in 10 games.
"There's been a few other coaches who have unfortunately been moved on but ... I feel secure in what I'm doing," Holbrook said on Friday night. All the best with that, Justin.
I do a Twitter search for "Adam O'Brien" to see what the sewer rats are saying about the embattled Knights coach, and notice a report that announces: "Adam O'Brien has re-signed until the end of the 2024 season".
Wow, I think, that's a show of faith. Further reading reveals it actually refers to Huddersfield Giants hooker Adam O'Brien.
Advertisement
One of my great regrets is that former Knights coach Nathan Brown never had the chance to coach Eels lock Nathan Brown.
Likewise, it strikes me as a real shame Adam O'Brien hasn't jumped at the chance to sign Adam O'Brien.
Here's hoping it becomes a reality two years down the track.
THE trouble with Australian boxing, former NRL enforcer turned pugilist Paul Gallen reckons, is that "everyone's too scared to test themselves" against decent opposition.
Maybe so, but not as scared as Gal will be if the Cows keep winning.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.