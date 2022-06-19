Newcastle Herald
Newcastle bus strike: Transport for NSW advice for commuters

Matt Carr
By Matt Carr
June 19 2022 - 8:30am
Plan ahead for Monday bus strike, Transport for NSW urges commuters

TRANSPORT authorities have urged commuters to plan their Monday trips to work carefully, with services including school buses caught up in 24 hours of industrial action.

