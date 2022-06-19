As good as a holiday: Hunter at forefront of travel expos' return

HUNTER jetsetters have flocked to NEX Newcastle to release some "pent up travel demand" and plan their next holiday.
Helloworld Hunter Travel Group managing director Brett Dann said a "huge rush" of about 3500 people visited Helloworld Travel's Holiday and Cruise Expo on Sunday, where 40 exhibitors offered destination information and deals.
"There's lots of pent up travel demand," Mr Dann said.
"It's been pretty exciting. We started off with our team meeting with all the staff and the suppliers, cruise lines and airlines and it's exciting because it's one of the first expos in Australia because we haven't had them."
Mr Dann said the largest number of bookings had been for cruises, as well as for Europe in 2023, Bali and the United States including Hawaii.
Many people wanted to catch up with family and friends, while others had decided in lockdown it was time to tick items off their bucket list.
"Everyone is keen to reconnect to international destinations because we haven't been able to do that for two years so that's probably not unusual," he said.
"I think there's 20 odd cruise lines here today. [It's popular because] there's value in cruising, the all inclusive nature of cruising and there's such diversity in the product now."
Mr Dann said travel was more complex now due to COVID-19, but local travel advisors could help guide customers.
"They look after all the rules and regulations for you, we know what's going on, we check them and the other thing is we take responsibility for anything that goes wrong, that's what we're here for, we're your advocate and we're there to support you through it if anything was to happen."
Helen Gregory joined the Newcastle Herald in 2010. She is the masthead’s education reporter and has written for the H2 and Weekender sections, as well as across a range of issues. Helen is a Walkley Award winning journalist and was also part of the Newcastle Herald team that won the United Nations World Environment Day Media Award for Environmental Reporting in 2015.
