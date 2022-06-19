Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Newcastle Knights rue the one that got away after 20-18 loss in Canberra

By Robert Dillon
June 19 2022 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A TRY by former Knights junior Hudson Young condemned Newcastle to a heart-breaking 20-18 loss to the Canberra Raiders at GIO Stadium on Sunday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.