Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News
Music

Newcastle's Max Jackson talks about her trip to Nashville and her new single, Runnin'

LR
By Lisa Rockman
June 26 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Max Jackson has returned from Nashville with a spring in her step and a new single under her belt.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LR

Lisa Rockman

Journalist

Newcastle Herald

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.