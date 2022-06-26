Max Jackson has returned from Nashville with a spring in her step and a new single under her belt.
It's called Runnin' and it's a sign of things to come from this year's Toyota Star Maker winner.
"I wrote the song especially for the grand final of Star Maker and performed it in Tamworth on the night," she says.
"I honestly think it helped me win. I wanted a song that was from the heart and felt authentic to me but would be a really energetic and powerful song to play in my live sets. I wanted it to really get the crowd going."
Co-written with Rod McCormack at The Music Cellar on the Central Coast, Runnin' is about the sacrifices we make when chasing our dreams.
"I'm running on three days of next to no sleep / Runnin' / My friends are buying up so they can settle down and I'm waking up on this rent-a-couch / Taking it day by day and town by town / Got a suitcase I'm rolling and this old guitar / A song in my head, beat in my heart and it ain't a lot but it already got me this far."
Jackson grew up in the small town of Coonamble on the central western plains of NSW and has since relocated to Newcastle.
Raised on country music, she has been forging her way to a successful career - winning talent quests, graduating from both the Talent Development Project and The Academy of Country Music, and being named a finalist in the new talent of the year category at the 2022 Toyota 50th Golden Guitar Awards.
But it's the Star Maker crown that will open doors for this bubbly, colourful, sparkle-loving singer and songwriter.
The Toyota Star Maker competition held annually in Tamworth has been a launch pad for some of Australia's biggest country stars including Keith Urban, Lee Kernaghan, Beccy Cole, Travis Collins, Gina Jeffreys, Sam McClymont, Lyn Bowtell, Kirsty Lee Akers, Blake O'Connor and Brad Cox.
By winning this year, Jackson hopes to follow in their footsteps.
She released her debut album Life of the Party in 2020 but is equally happy writing songs with - and for - others behind the scenes. A highlight was a co-write with Nashville-based pop artist Svrcina on the song Astronomical which has had more than 3.4 million YouTube views to date and was included in the US television series Legacies.
And, in 2021, Jackson was invited by the NSW Department of Education to deliver a songwriting workshop on the popular #EducationLIVE! series which was well received by students, teachers and parents during extended lockdown periods.
Songwriting credits aside, though, Jackson is ready to make her mark.
She is still buzzing from her recent trip to Nashville, which was part of her Star Maker prize.
"It was amazing - the best experience of my life," she says.
"We were there for nine days and I wrote four new songs as contenders for my winning four-track EP from Star Maker, and attended and performed at CMA Fest.
"My performances were so fun. There was the Spotlight Stage where I played my own set in the Music City Centre and then the CMA Close-Up Stage where I played on an international songwriters' round.
"I had tickets to the four big shows, saw my favourite artists play and felt so inspired. I even played at the famous Bluebird Cafe thanks to Aussie expat, Phil Barton, who also arranged a co-write for me with him and 2001 Star Maker Kylie Sackley."
The highlight of her trip, though, was seeing Urban live in concert.
"He was up there playing to 60,000-plus people who were singing every word of every song. He sure does Australia proud! I hope I can meet him one day."
