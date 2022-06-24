5 beds | 3 baths | 2 cars
Lifestyle, location and luxury, this exquisite home has it all.
Built in the 1920s in the beautiful Californian bungalow style, the home has undergone an extensive renovation and upper-level extension to create a property of space, light, and sophistication.
A seamless fusion of period elegance and contemporary luxury rings true to its architectural pedigree, with five bedrooms, three bathrooms, two separate living areas and a swimming pool creating the perfect family home.
The enchanting property is private and surrounded by low maintenance gardens with a tessellated tiled mudroom on entry opening to the formal lounge room and master suite.
Creating a private space, it features a custom walk-in robe, and a fully tiled ensuite with double shower and underfloor heating.
The stunning island kitchen boasts stone benches, gas cooking and huge walk-in pantry offering storage space.
The ground floor also has a bedroom/study and second bathroom.
Upstairs houses the three remaining bedrooms which are all oversized as well as the sumptuous family bathroom with bath, shower and under-floor heating.
An alfresco with cathedral roof, electric gated entry, tandem carport and storage shed with extra toilet add to the finishing touches.
