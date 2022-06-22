Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Knights Email List

Knights coaching consultant Andrew Johns calls on Wests Tigers to release Luke Brooks

By Robert Dillon
June 22 2022 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

MUCH-maligned halfback Luke Brooks could reappear as a target for the Newcastle Knights after apparently falling out of favour at Wests Tigers.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.