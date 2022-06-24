Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Cost of living on the age pension a struggle for the likes of Sandra Houghton, amid hefty prices rise

DC
By Damon Cronshaw
June 24 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Advertisement

Ad

Fennell Bay's Sandra Houghton says life on the age pension is "downright difficult".

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DC

Damon Cronshaw

Journalist

Science, technology, academic research, conservation, medicine, nutrition, animal welfare, sports reporter. Topics column writer.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.