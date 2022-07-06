Get onboard for the cruise of your lifetime

This is branded content for Travelrite.

Fancy an adventure full of colour and fun; a veritable feast for eyes, ears and tastebuds? Then this fully escorted Travelrite exploration of New Orleans, Central America and the Panama Canal could be just what you are after.

See sights and scenes you have dreamt about all your life from the comfort of the ship, Island Princess.

On day one step out in Los Angeles and get familiar with some of the most notable attractions such as Hollywood, Mann's Chinese Theatre, the Walk of Fame, Sunset Boulevard and Santa Monica.

Wake refreshed before heading off to join the Island Princess. While at sea for a couple of days take time to explore and appreciate the top notch facilities onboard.

The first port of call is Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. After a sightseeing tour, travel downtown for a saunter along the Malecon or boardwalk. Visit Our Lady of Guadalupe before a quick trip to Los Arcos for a view across the bay and then a visit to a tequila manufacturer.



Get a little shopping in before the ship heads to Huatulco, Mexico. On the Pacific coast, Huatulco is known for its beautiful beaches and stunning bay views.

Get on board: Cruising on the Island Princess, the tour is fully escorted and includes sightseeing tours in the ports of call and special events for tour members.

San Juan del Sur, Nicaragua is next on the itinerary. The elegant city of Granada, on the shores of Lake Nicaragua, has colonial buildings, an ancient Spanish fort and restored churches.

Stroll the cobblestoned streets before embarking on a boat ride on Lake Nicaragua with a few stops in a couple of the 365 small Isletas.

On day 10 the tour reaches Costa Rica and the city of Puntarenas. Despite it being the Central Pacific's largest city, here the group get close to some of Costa Rica's wildlife. A ride down the Tarcoles River uncovers exotic local bird and plant life as well as crocodiles. Later an aerial tram reveals every level of the tropical transitional forest from the ground to the treetops while also providing a magnificent ocean view.

In Panama the tour visits Fuerte Amador, a man-made peninsula at the Pacific Ocean entrance to the Panama Canal. The highlight of the cruise is setting sail along the Panama Canal, a 77 km canal that joins the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans. As one of the seven modern wonders of the world, you can watch from the deck as the Island Princess moves through this miracle of engineering.

Colombia comes into view next as the ship stops in Cartagena, one of the world's most beautiful cities.

Saving the best till last, while the cruise part of the trip comes to an end, the group can still look forward to New Orleans.

Take in the very essence of this most magical and exciting city with a tour including the French Quarter, Jackson Square, French Market, the Mississippi River, and the famous, Bourbon Street. A final full day of touring takes the group to swamp country. Cruise on an airboat and see the moss-covered bayous and unique wildlife.

Twin Share for the tour starts at $8,590 per person with $3,100 added for a single supplement. For more call 1800 630 343 or go to www.travelrite.com.au.