Kathleen Folbigg: date set for inquiry into convictions for killing children

By Margaret Scheikowski
Updated June 24 2022 - 4:15am, first published 3:00am
Tragic: Kathleen Folbigg with her four children, Laura, Sarah, Caleb and Patrick.

A retired judge is due to begin hearing evidence in November at the second inquiry into Kathleen Folbigg's convictions for killing four of her children.

