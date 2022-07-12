New food haven establishes roots in Lake Macquarie

Taste locally grown and made fresh food and produce at Lake Macquarie's new weekly farmers market. Picture: Supplied

If you love fresh fruit and veggies straight from the farm then Stockland Glendale is the place to be each Saturday.



The Lake Macquarie shopping centre has unveiled its new weekly open- air market that's part of a partnership with NSW Farmers and Artisans Market.



Designed to complement Stockland Glendale's mall and retail mix, the first Glendale Farmers and Artisans Market kicked off on July 2 offering customers the opportunity to shop from local producers, artists and small businesses offering homemade goods that aren't available in-centre.

More than 60 market stalls were part of the event held under the centre's new purpose-built, 4000-square-metre carpark canopy that means the market will operate regardless of weather conditions.



"With so many people focused on where their food is grown and wanting to support local farmers and producers markets are increasingly popular," said Stockland Glendale Centre Manager Angela Vogt.



Support our local farmers at the new weekly Glendale Farmers and Artisans Market. Picture: Supplied.

"Markets bring a local community together and encourage people to experiment with seasonal produce, ingredients and meals. Stockland's purpose is that there is a better way to live and we're committed to working with our retailers and partners to support a sustainable, community-centred lifestyle."



NSW Farmers and Artisans Market has established a strong track record of running farmers' markets across the Hunter since 1999.



Its co-directors Kevin Eade and Jodie Lee said it was exciting to be bringing an authentic, green market experience to Stockland Glendale each week in a purpose-built all weather venue.



"The objective of NSW Farmers and Artisans Market is to reinvigorate sustainable local farming by incubating local businesses and putting them in front of a customer base so they can succeed and grow," said Ms Lee.



"We've been genuinely impressed with Stockland's commitment to working with us to create an authentic market experience."



The Glendale Farmers and Artisans Market is on at Stockland Glendale every Saturday from 7am to 1.30pm featuring local fresh food producers, artists and small businesses offering homemade goods. Plus there's live music each week and tables and chairs for you to sit and enjoy the atmosphere. Get all the details here.

