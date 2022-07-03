Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Merewether swimmer Craig Clarke counts down the hours to begin his English Channel attempt

Penelope Green
By Penelope Green
July 3 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Weather watching: Craig Clarke near the white cliffs of Dover looking across the English Channel. He hopes to swim to Calais as early as July 4. Picture: Supplied

JUST hours away from attempting to swim across the English Channel, Craig Clarke feels ready to tackle the dream he has held for 40 years.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Penelope Green

Penelope Green

Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Business, news and feature reporter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.