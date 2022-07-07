Aussies chance to cash in on a $588 million lottery jackpot

Australian operator The Lottery Office is offering millions of Aussies the chance to win $588 million in the next USA Mega Lotto draw, closing 10am AEST 9 July. As excitement builds, the draw has seen 23 consecutive rollovers resulting in a jackpot that if won would smash all current Australian records for the biggest ever lottery win.

Growing in popularity since launching in late 2018, The Lottery Office has consistently offered Australians some epic jackpots. As thousands of Aussies sign up, players who wish to take part and wonder about the legitimacy of The Lottery Office will be pleased to know they are wholly Australian owned and operated as well as licensed and regulated by the Northern Territory Government. This means all players are protected by local Australian consumer laws and, even better, have access to a local customer support team to answer any queries.

How it works

When a player purchases a ticket in one of The Lottery Office's official Government licensed lotteries, The Lottery Office purchases a matching ticket into the overseas draw, with the exact numbers chosen by the player. In the event of a win, The Lottery Office collects the full prize amount from the overseas lottery, and then pays the winner the exact same amount, no commissions guaranteed.

Speaking about the current jackpot, The Lottery Office CEO Jaclyn Wood urged players not to wait too long before getting their entries in. "These bigger jackpots always attract higher demand. Our website will experience high traffic and we'd hate for anyone to miss out," she said.

Thankfully that was not the case last year when one lucky player from Sydney NSW claimed a Division 2 prize in The Lottery Office's USA Power Lotto. The restaurateur's business was struggling due to impacts from COVID and on the brink of ruin. The win was timely with the player walking away with an enormous AU$1,656,020 officially claiming the title of 'Australia's largest ever pay-out from an international lottery.' Read more.

Ms Wood commented: "We always get excited to make the phone call to a big winner and we would love for one of our players to take out this life-changing amount." The risk of losing your ticket will be non-existent as The Lottery Office is 100 per cent online with a free app available in both the Google Play Store and the Apple Store.

Prefer walking into a store instead?

If you're more comfortable walking into a physical store, you can. The Lottery Office has collaborated with over 1,400 stores or newsagencies across Australia to support with sign up and/or deposit funds directly into your account with The Lottery Office. Check out where your nearest participating store is located here.

The USA Mega Lotto will close Saturday 9 July at 10am AEST. Players can enter via https://www.lotteryoffice.com.au/

To play online with The Lottery Office, you must be a resident of Australia or New Zealand and be over 18 years of age. Gamble Responsibly www.gamblinghelponline.org.au or call the Helpline on 1800 858 858