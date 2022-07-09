Knights enforcer David Klemmer escapes suspension after being sent off against South Sydney

KNIGHTS enforcer David Klemmer has escaped suspension after being sent off in the last minute of Newcastle's 40-28 loss to South Sydney at McDonald Jones Stadium on Friday.
Klemmer was dismissed after apparently using an elbow on Souths forward Daniel Suluka-Fifita, who had been tackled and was on the ground.
The incident sparked a melee and after referee Todd Smith liaised with the bunker, Klemmer was ordered from the field.
The former Test prop was charged on Saturday with grade-one dangerous contact by the match-review panel.
He faces a ban of $1000 if he takes the early guilty plea, or $1500 if he fights the charge at the judiciary but is found guilty.
That means he will be available to play in Newcastle's next game, against Manly at Brookvale next Saturday.
