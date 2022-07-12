Newcastle Herald
Home/News/National
Sensitive Content

Pets are often used by abusers to control their victims, and can influence their decision to stay or leave

Bec Pridham
By Bec Pridham
Updated July 12 2022 - 12:57am, first published 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PART OF THE FAMILY: Pets can be a deciding factor in victim-survivors deciding to stay or leave a violent relationship. Picture: Scott Gelston

For family violence victim-survivor Grace*, protecting her pets from her abusive partner delayed her escape.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bec Pridham

Bec Pridham

Journalist

More from National
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.